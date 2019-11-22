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Bill Gates on Vaccines
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413 views • November 22, 2019
Bill Gates is donating millions of dollars for immunization program development through the World Health Organization to prevent polio, AIDS, malaria, and other diseases. While this is part of a good program to prevent infections, it is still important to treat the underlying reasons for suppressed immunity such as sanitation, clean water, and nutritious food. Just because immunizations could be very helpful for third world countries, doesn't mean that our kids need in the range of 70 immunizations by the time they are 18 years old. It also does not justify the continued use of thimerosal in vaccines. we recommend you watch the WHOLE video before you don't...For more information, please visit https://doctorsaputo.com
Also, if your interested in more of Dr. Saputo's outlook on Health Medicine
There is an intricate organization and incredible perfection in the universe that is mindboggling. While there is always a scientific explanation for how the universe works, it has eluded even the great Albert Einstein who states that there is no logical path to the laws of the universe and that the only path to these laws is a combination of intuition and experience.
In this essay Dr. Len explores the relationship between science and spirituality as he's discovered over the past 50 years of medical practice.
its Free, at this link
https://doctorsaputo.com/a/science-spirituality-and-medicine
Also, if your interested in more of Dr. Saputo's outlook on Health Medicine
There is an intricate organization and incredible perfection in the universe that is mindboggling. While there is always a scientific explanation for how the universe works, it has eluded even the great Albert Einstein who states that there is no logical path to the laws of the universe and that the only path to these laws is a combination of intuition and experience.
In this essay Dr. Len explores the relationship between science and spirituality as he's discovered over the past 50 years of medical practice.
its Free, at this link
https://doctorsaputo.com/a/science-spirituality-and-medicine
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