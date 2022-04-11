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READ NOTES before viewing: 'Democracy vs Republic
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92 views • April 11, 2022
Ok - she started well - but went way off track when she started talking about the US 2nd amendment as it relates to California.... Note that the 1879 CON is legally INVALID. It was never lawful in the first place. It was in effect voided in 1960 (more on this in later posts) .... Gun Rights do not need to be articulated...further the con does bot give us Rights ... it puts Gov Co in a box. A Right to be armed is a Natural Right that can not be taken away! End of Story. STATE OF CALIFORNIA Corp. legislature only has jurisdiction in DC! NOT ON CALIFORNIA More here: https://nevadacountyassembly.org/ More: https://nevadacountyassembly.org/law/documentshttps://nevadacountyassembly.org/law/documents
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