YAH'S Prophecy Excerpts about mind control

Holy Bible, Isaiah 54:15-17



Behold, they shall surely gather together, but not by ME: whosoever shall gather together against thee shall fall for thy sake. Behold, I have created the smith that bloweth the coals in the fire, and that bringeth forth an instrument for his work; and I have created the waster to destroy. No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD YAHUVEH, and their righteousness is of ME, saith the LORD YAHUVEH.

