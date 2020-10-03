Updates from Nagorno-Karabakh | Images from Armenian positions (September 29th - 30th 2020)

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Be advised, VIDEO CONTAINS images not recommended for children under age of 18
Mature viewers only. This is an educational documentary. Posted for historical documentary and educational purposes .
This channel covering wars, videos posted not to offend, shock or encourage violence but for news / historical and educational purposes - to document war, war crimes and cases of terrorism. (Every video is dated for such purposes)
If it’s not something you were expecting to watch, please watch something else.
IF IT'S NOT SOMETHING YOU WERE LOOKING FOR - STOP! DO NOT WATCH!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ylg7sajVSAE
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