Gaza Current Situation 8-17 Four Families Five Different Locations
crochet mina life
Aug 17 2024
من وين بنجيب الطاقة الايجابية ☺️؟!! رغم الظروف الصعبة مستمرين
عائلة محمد ورنا
Aug 17 2024
جيش الاحتلال أمرنا نطلع من المكان عشان خطـ ـير | اليوم الرابع نزوح سابع
The occupation army ordered us to leave the place because it was dangerous The fourth day is a seventh exodus
عدنان وأولاده
Aug 15 2024
عملت خيمة بعد نزوحنا الثامن في خانيونس 😟اليوم الثاني
I made a tent after our eighth displacement in Khan Yunis 😟 the second day
روتين أم وسام من غزة
Aug 14 2024
تصوير طريق رجوعنا من دير البلح إلى خيم مواصي خانيونس
Filming our way back from Deir al-Balah to the Mawasi tents in Khan Yunis
@tuhani-50
الشيف تهاني قاعود
Aug 16 2024
صدقة جارية عن روح المرحوم محمد على والحاجة لطيفة يونس الدمرداش
A water cooler in northern Gaza An ongoing charity for the soul of the late Muhammad Ali and Hajj Latifa Younis Al-Demerdash