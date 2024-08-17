Gaza Current Situation 8-17 Four Families Five Different Locations

Aug 17 2024

من وين بنجيب الطاقة الايجابية ☺️؟!! رغم الظروف الصعبة مستمرين





عائلة محمد ورنا

Aug 17 2024

جيش الاحتلال أمرنا نطلع من المكان عشان خطـ ـير | اليوم الرابع نزوح سابع

The occupation army ordered us to leave the place because it was dangerous The fourth day is a seventh exodus





عدنان وأولاده

Aug 15 2024

عملت خيمة بعد نزوحنا الثامن في خانيونس 😟اليوم الثاني

I made a tent after our eighth displacement in Khan Yunis 😟 the second day





روتين أم وسام من غزة

Aug 14 2024

تصوير طريق رجوعنا من دير البلح إلى خيم مواصي خانيونس

Filming our way back from Deir al-Balah to the Mawasi tents in Khan Yunis





@tuhani-50

الشيف تهاني قاعود





Aug 16 2024

صدقة جارية عن روح المرحوم محمد على والحاجة لطيفة يونس الدمرداش

A water cooler in northern Gaza An ongoing charity for the soul of the late Muhammad Ali and Hajj Latifa Younis Al-Demerdash



