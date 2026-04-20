My Wife Worked at France’s Top Secret Atomic Lab – Then Brought Isotope Science to Communist Poland

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In 1957 my wife, Helena Birecka, worked at the prestigious Atomic Energy Institute in Saclay, France (created by de Gaulle), forming a deep friendship with the head of the biological department. When she returned, she built Poland’s first Central Isotope Lab with controlled-environment glasshouses and later won a state prize for peaceful use of atomic energy in agriculture.Meanwhile, I organized advanced field research labs, managed potato research stations with isotopic facilities, earned a FAO fellowship to study at Wageningen and the legendary Rothamsted Experimental Station in England, received a gold medal in Prague for soil science, became a full professor, and was elected to the Polish Academy of Sciences.This chapter is filled with international travel, scientific breakthroughs under communism, a near-miss family reunion across the Atlantic, hidden Soviet art treasures, and the beginning of building our dream house in Warsaw.A powerful story of scientific ambition, Cold War-era obstacles, and relentless progress in post-war Poland. #ColdWarScience #AtomicEnergy #PolishScience #IsotopeResearch #Rothamsted #FAO Fellowship #PolishAcademyOfSciences #ScientificBreakthrough #CommunistPoland #SoilScience #PotatoResearch #InternationalScience #TrueStory #PostWarPoland #AcademicLif