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My Wife Worked at France’s Top Secret Atomic Lab – Then Brought Isotope Science to Communist Poland
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In 1957 my wife, Helena Birecka, worked at the prestigious Atomic Energy Institute in Saclay, France (created by de Gaulle), forming a deep friendship with the head of the biological department. When she returned, she built Poland’s first Central Isotope Lab with controlled-environment glasshouses and later won a state prize for peaceful use of atomic energy in agriculture.Meanwhile, I organized advanced field research labs, managed potato research stations with isotopic facilities, earned a FAO fellowship to study at Wageningen and the legendary Rothamsted Experimental Station in England, received a gold medal in Prague for soil science, became a full professor, and was elected to the Polish Academy of Sciences.This chapter is filled with international travel, scientific breakthroughs under communism, a near-miss family reunion across the Atlantic, hidden Soviet art treasures, and the beginning of building our dream house in Warsaw.A powerful story of scientific ambition, Cold War-era obstacles, and relentless progress in post-war Poland. #ColdWarScience #AtomicEnergy #PolishScience #IsotopeResearch #Rothamsted #FAO Fellowship #PolishAcademyOfSciences #ScientificBreakthrough #CommunistPoland #SoilScience #PotatoResearch #InternationalScience #TrueStory #PostWarPoland #AcademicLif

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atomic energy institute 1957central isotope lab polandpeaceful use of atomic energyrockefeller fellowship francefao fellowship wageningen rothamstedpolish academy of sciencesfull professor 1961gold medal prague soil exhibitionpotato research institute koszalincrop rotations soil fertility researcheuropean journal of potato research12th botanical congress montrealtransatlantic ship journey 1960shidden soviet art picasso matisse
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