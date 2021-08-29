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Introduction to Holistic Health for the Ascension Process! 3/22/20
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0 view • August 29, 2021
Travis Carper is an ASCENSION HEALTH COACH - Support for the Ascension Process through one on one Holistic Health Coaching, Conscious Media Producing, Non Profit Educational Writing and Speaking. Author of 3 DECREES. amazon.com/author/traviscarper
Holistic Health for the Ascension Process! WORKSHOPS - Group Link https://www.meetup.com/Holistic-Healt...
The main goal here is to Self Empower all of us and to provide Holistic Health Tools and Techniques for Healing the many forgotten aspects of our Selves.
Also, I am creating a proposal for a Mobile Holistic Healing Center model to be deployed as a small Eco-village! This will require a large Grant as we enter into an interim stage on a Global scale. Think of Holistic Doctors without Borders who are equipped with Solar water pumps and filtration systems, Micro Algae Bio reactors, A Botany Lab / Herbal Apothecary, Renewable Energy, Heirloom Seeds, etc. Getting this 3D AutoCad / ArchiCad presentation together costs Thousands. If this resonates with you and you found the videos helpful you can contribute! Blessings Everyone! Stay Hydrated with H3O2 my Friends! We are Sovereign, We are Free! #HolisticHealth #Ascension #Awakening
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Ways to Support 3decrees.org and this channel!
My recommended products, that I buy as well, and discount codes are:
SUNWARRIOR Plant-Based Nutrition!
https://sunwarrior.com/?aff=556
use discount code : traviscarper888
Donate at : https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr...
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MUSIC FOR THIS VIDEO from two of my favorite Artists!
Full track: Giolì & Assia - Something Special - Free download here:
https://spinninrecords.com/releases/s...
For more Copyright free music subscribe to: http://spinnin.lnk.to/copyrightfreemusic
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Disclaimers: Travis Carper is not a doctor or a medical professional. Always consult a physician before starting any dietary program or exercise protocol. The use of this information is strictly at your own risk. Travis Carper will not assume any liability for direct or indirect losses or damages that may result from the use of information contained in these blogs and videos, including but not limited to economic loss, injury, illness or death.
Holistic Health for the Ascension Process! WORKSHOPS - Group Link https://www.meetup.com/Holistic-Healt...
The main goal here is to Self Empower all of us and to provide Holistic Health Tools and Techniques for Healing the many forgotten aspects of our Selves.
Also, I am creating a proposal for a Mobile Holistic Healing Center model to be deployed as a small Eco-village! This will require a large Grant as we enter into an interim stage on a Global scale. Think of Holistic Doctors without Borders who are equipped with Solar water pumps and filtration systems, Micro Algae Bio reactors, A Botany Lab / Herbal Apothecary, Renewable Energy, Heirloom Seeds, etc. Getting this 3D AutoCad / ArchiCad presentation together costs Thousands. If this resonates with you and you found the videos helpful you can contribute! Blessings Everyone! Stay Hydrated with H3O2 my Friends! We are Sovereign, We are Free! #HolisticHealth #Ascension #Awakening
----------------------------------------
Ways to Support 3decrees.org and this channel!
My recommended products, that I buy as well, and discount codes are:
SUNWARRIOR Plant-Based Nutrition!
https://sunwarrior.com/?aff=556
use discount code : traviscarper888
Donate at : https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr...
----------------------------------------
MUSIC FOR THIS VIDEO from two of my favorite Artists!
Full track: Giolì & Assia - Something Special - Free download here:
https://spinninrecords.com/releases/s...
For more Copyright free music subscribe to: http://spinnin.lnk.to/copyrightfreemusic
----------------------------------------
Disclaimers: Travis Carper is not a doctor or a medical professional. Always consult a physician before starting any dietary program or exercise protocol. The use of this information is strictly at your own risk. Travis Carper will not assume any liability for direct or indirect losses or damages that may result from the use of information contained in these blogs and videos, including but not limited to economic loss, injury, illness or death.
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