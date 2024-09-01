The airstrikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces on the night of August 30, 2024, caused a major fire at the Machinery-Building Plant, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine organize a repair base for their heavy equipment and weapons, open sources reported. Satellite images detected three large fires at the site of the strike in the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine, accompanied by the sound of subsequent explosions that prevented firefighters from localizing the fire and spreading to the company's paint shop and growing. Firefighters are still struggling to extinguish the fire at the affected warehouse and infrastructure, and the fire has spread to nearby buildings, including a gas station. The British airline reported 15 or more Russian FAB strikes since 5 a.m. local time.

At the same time and as usually, local authorities claim that the strike allegedly hit the production facility, which produces baby food packaging, and juices. At least a 48-year-old woman was killed and 8 people were injured, local authorities added on Friday. Social media published footage of thick smoke after the landing, residents were urged to close their windows and not go outside, as elevated levels of sulfur dioxide were recorded in the air. Firefighters in bulletproof vests had been extinguishing the fire for several hours after the landing and explosion of the package. But, pro-Russian underground groups, convincingly reported that the attack hit an ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

