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They are cooking me alive again after they read what I exposed yesterday about US extermination plan
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3109 views • December 27, 2020
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2020). They did not like me exposing to our human homo-sapiens specie’s Chinese and American military, and Christian brethren in America, and humans about Satan Lucifer’s mobilizing of his Illuminati NWO AntiChrist Nazi 5th Reich imperial clone army disguised in Chinese human meat suits and American human meat suits, along the borders of Canada and Mexico to start their false flag World War 3 nuclear war, just like they started all wars among humans in history, as seen in the opening scene of their movie “League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.” In the movie, Satan Lucifer’s AntiChrist is using Nazi 5th Reich imperial avatar Stormtroopers disguised as both German and British human homo-sapiens specie soldiers, in order to attack each other’s nation, while the AntiChrist is preparing his own army in the Arctic to invade both the Germans and British human nations to take over the world. The Nazi 5th Reich from Satan Lucifer’s parallel dimension parallel timeline is based in the Arctic Hollow Earth and Canada and Alaska, which the Sobek chimera alien avatar Prince Harry and the Nazi Pleiadian nephilim alien avatar Meghan Markle are part of, and the Nazi 4th Reich on Ceres planet and Mars planet is based in the Antarctic Hollow Earth Neuschwabenland. The movie is Illuminati predictive programming. You will see them using their Antifa and Black Lives Matter and patriots and national guard troops and feminist reptilian witches fake human Nazi 5th Reich avatars also causing civil war and riots and race wars and gender wars and class wars, so that their Nazi 5th Reich spec ops forces can enforce martial law. They did not like me exposing all this yesterday, so they were cooking me alive with microwave oven weapons from downstairs again while I slept today, because I felt the stinging and heat on my back, after a little period of no microwaving after I exposed their microwaving a few days ago. They dropped the microwave oven weapon from 150 to 30 EMF microtesla after I started taking EMF level readings. I tried sleeping both on the bed and in the toilet, but they were frying me wherever I moved. Which shows that what I wrote yesterday is the truth. I told you Satan Lucifer will always let you know if it is true and it hurts them. Isaiah 41:10-12 says, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. All who rage against you will surely be ashamed and disgraced; those who oppose you will be as nothing and perish. Though you search for your enemies, you will not find them. Those who wage war against you will be as nothing at all.” Believe it! Trust God! Fight for our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, who gave his life for us on the cross, just as ACIO’s Peter is begging everyone to fight to repel this evil! Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Reference source: "Sources say President Trump will remain in office" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRozMF9QkFA .
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Reference source: "Sources say President Trump will remain in office" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRozMF9QkFA .
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
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