John Ratcliffe Predicts More Clinton-Related Indictments | Clinton Spy Operation Scandal

Ratcliffe predicts more Clinton-related indictments will be coming from the John Durham investigation.



Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe dropped legitimate bombshells on Monday during a Fox News interview pertaining to special counsel John Durham’s ongoing probe into the origins of the “Russiagate” counterintelligence operation against then-GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, and if true, there is literally no reason why a former president and current president should not be wearing prison stripes.



According to Ratcliffe, former President Barack Obama, then-Vice President Joe Biden, and others in Obama’s national security and intelligence sphere were aware of the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign’s efforts to “infiltrate” internet servers at Trump Tower and then at the White House after Donald Trump beat her. And what’s more, it’s a plot that Clinton herself ordered.



In addition, according to the Daily Mail, Ratcliffe said Durham — empowered as a special counsel by then-Attorney General Bill Barr towards the end of Trump’s term — has found enough evidence to “indict multiple people.”



Ratcliffe said former CIA Director John Brennan told Obama, the then-president, and Vice President at the time Biden in 2016 about allegations Clinton was trying to fabricate Trump’s links to Russia to distract from the scandal over her deleted emails.



The former DNI also told Fox News Digital on Monday there is ‘enough evidence’ to indict ‘multiple people’ in Special Counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the Russia investigation into ex-President Donald Trump.



Ratcliffe’s revelations follow a shocking court filing by Durham late last week indicating that Clinton’s campaign paid a firm to “infiltrate” servers at Trump Tower, and then the Trump White House, in a bid to create a phony ‘Russian collusion’ scandal while he was in office.



“Clinton allegedly approved in the 2016 election ‘a plan concerning U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server,’ according to a CIA Counterintelligence Operational Lead (CIOL) first revealed when a heavily-redacted version became declassified in October 2020,” The Daily Mail reported.



“The September 2016 memo was forwarded from the CIA to the FBI to the attention of then-FBI Director James Comey and then-Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok – the ‘FBI lover’ who had a relationship with Lisa Page,” the outlet added.



Ratcliffe discussed those findings and others in an interview with Fox News.



“What did John Brennan tell President Obama in the Oval Office in 2016?” anchor Bill Hemmer asked.



“He briefed President Obama and Vice President Biden and other members of the national security team about this specific intelligence that John Durham now has about a Hillary Clinton plan to falsely accuse and vilify Donald Trump with a scandal, and the discussion around that and whether or not it was good intelligence,” the former DNI, Texas congressman and U.S. attorney responded.



“And so everything that happened after that is one of the reasons that John Durham is investigating,” he continued.



“Those are the issues that John Durham is looking at and I think there will be many more,” Ratcliffe added before dropping a bomb: “I would expect there to be quite a few more indictments because of that. There wasn’t a proper predicate to begin that investigation and John Durham has said that publicly already.”



Trump himself has also responded to these new revelations, indicating that, once again, he has been proven right about past allegations he has made.



“The latest pleading from Special Counsel John Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia,” he said.



“This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution.”



“In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death,” Trump continued. “In addition, reparations should be paid to those in our country who have been damaged by this.”



Trump added: “I was proven right about the spying, and I will be proven right about 2020!”