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Hawaii Fire Captain Pours Heart Out Against Governor's Vaccine Mandate
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148 views • August 13, 2021
Honolulu Fire Capt. Kaimi Pelekai on why he's against the Governor's vaccine mandate.
Honolulu Fire Capt. Kaimi Pelekai on why he's against the Governor's vaccine mandate.
Armstrong's AI computer predicts: Hawaii may return to a separate sovereign nation in 2031 or about when the ECM peaks in this major wave in 2032.
The actual royal Kingdom of Hawaii was sovereign from 1810 until 1893 when resident American and European capitalists and landholders staged a coup d’etat and overthrew the royalty. Hawaii was thereafter still independent between 1894 and August 12, 1898, when it officially became a “territory” of the United States. Hawaii became a state on August 21, 1959.
Hawaii is one of four U.S. states that were actually independent nations before they became states. The others are Vermont, where there is also a separatist movement, along with Texas, and then California, which joined just before the Gold Rush of 1849 in 1846.
armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/north_america/hawaii-separatist-movement-its-own-country-by-2031/
The longest martial law was declared between 1941 and 1944 for the most of the duration of World War II in the Territory of Hawaii before it was a state. The martial law was declared December 7th, 1941 with the attack on Pearl Harbor and lasted until October 24th, 1944.
armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/civil-unrest/the-cycle-of-civil-unrest-martial-law/
Honolulu Fire Capt. Kaimi Pelekai on why he's against the Governor's vaccine mandate.
Armstrong's AI computer predicts: Hawaii may return to a separate sovereign nation in 2031 or about when the ECM peaks in this major wave in 2032.
The actual royal Kingdom of Hawaii was sovereign from 1810 until 1893 when resident American and European capitalists and landholders staged a coup d’etat and overthrew the royalty. Hawaii was thereafter still independent between 1894 and August 12, 1898, when it officially became a “territory” of the United States. Hawaii became a state on August 21, 1959.
Hawaii is one of four U.S. states that were actually independent nations before they became states. The others are Vermont, where there is also a separatist movement, along with Texas, and then California, which joined just before the Gold Rush of 1849 in 1846.
armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/north_america/hawaii-separatist-movement-its-own-country-by-2031/
The longest martial law was declared between 1941 and 1944 for the most of the duration of World War II in the Territory of Hawaii before it was a state. The martial law was declared December 7th, 1941 with the attack on Pearl Harbor and lasted until October 24th, 1944.
armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/civil-unrest/the-cycle-of-civil-unrest-martial-law/
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