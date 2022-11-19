Create New Account
Piracetam Decoded 🔬 What +600 human studies are saying about the enigmatic smart drug...
jroseland
Published 10 days ago

Two questions I get from those new to Biohacking and who haven't yet tried smart drugs are...❓ Which smart drug supplements actually work and have science behind them?

❔ Which Nootropic should I get started with?

⚡ My answer to both questions is the same: Piracetam

Over 600 human studies and academic papers are published about Piracetam on Pubmed. Although a few insights from my own extensive experience are included, this video is mostly going to focus on decoding what the human studies are saying about Piracetam and how this squares up with the anecdotal experiences of the Biohacking community.


https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/335-piracetam

sciencedrugsdepressionsupplementsbiohackingpiracetammemorycognitive declinemitochondrial functionnootropicracetamssmart druglimitless mindsetmeta-analysisverbal fluencycognitive enhancerhuman studies

