Kevin Cosgrove audio synced with WNBC-TV StatCam NE footage

This phone call from a worker & father of 3 still inside Tower 2 just before its collapse is the 2nd most haunting recording from all of 9/11 (I put it just behind Caroline's as it does not have any visuals - however one could say it's the most haunting because Caroline actually survives whereas Kevin does not).

It provides a first-hand account of just how "bad" things were getting for survivors above the impact zone. Now we know why some chose to quickly fold their rotten hand by jumping.





However, the horror doesn't end there as his whole family suffered with profound traumatic stress. As a result, the eldest (son) became destructive and violent, with the second eldest (daughter) engaging in self-mutilation.