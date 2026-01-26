BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Syria: Russian AFs have begun withdrawing units from a base at the airfield in Qamishli
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1345 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 1 day ago

Against the backdrop of preparations for the next stage of the Syrian government army's offensive on the remnants of the SDF-controlled territory, the Russian Armed Forces have begun withdrawing units from a base at the airfield in Qamishli.

The loading of equipment onto transporters is underway.

Adding, more ME news:

Adding, from last night:

The American AUG led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has already arrived in the Middle East, according to the Israeli Channel 13.

The appearance of US Navy ships near Iran does not mean an immediate strike, but it significantly increases the likelihood of such an outcome in the coming days.

In addition, it is reported that the US plans to deploy an additional THAAD missile defense battery in the region to protect against Iranian missiles in the event of a response.

Adding, found from early today:

Judging by the open data from the internet, the USA has significantly strengthened the presence of its air force near the borders with Iran.

And this:  I hope the US soldiers have already said goodbye to their families — Chairman of the National Security Commission of Iran

"I hope that if the US, based on the erroneous calculations of a narcissistic president, embarks on another foolishness, their soldiers in the region have already said goodbye to their families"

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Perfect Storm: Dollar Collapse, Silver Shock, and Trump&#8217;s Final Gamble with Iran

The Perfect Storm: Dollar Collapse, Silver Shock, and Trump’s Final Gamble with Iran

Mike Adams
From Flames to Freedom: A warrior mom&#8217;s battle against toxins, vaccines and the medical-industrial complex

From Flames to Freedom: A warrior mom’s battle against toxins, vaccines and the medical-industrial complex

Belle Carter
Billionaire donors Adelson and Saban dodge questions on political influence at Israeli-American Council summit

Billionaire donors Adelson and Saban dodge questions on political influence at Israeli-American Council summit

Belle Carter
Trump-backed Gaza ceasefire plan faces critical test as Hamas reportedly agrees to disarm

Trump-backed Gaza ceasefire plan faces critical test as Hamas reportedly agrees to disarm

Belle Carter
Gaza officials report ongoing civilian casualties despite ceasefire

Gaza officials report ongoing civilian casualties despite ceasefire

Laura Harris
High-level diplomacy: U.S. envoys to meet Putin as Ukraine peace push reaches critical phase

High-level diplomacy: U.S. envoys to meet Putin as Ukraine peace push reaches critical phase

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy