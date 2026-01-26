Against the backdrop of preparations for the next stage of the Syrian government army's offensive on the remnants of the SDF-controlled territory, the Russian Armed Forces have begun withdrawing units from a base at the airfield in Qamishli.

The loading of equipment onto transporters is underway.

The American AUG led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has already arrived in the Middle East, according to the Israeli Channel 13.

The appearance of US Navy ships near Iran does not mean an immediate strike, but it significantly increases the likelihood of such an outcome in the coming days.

In addition, it is reported that the US plans to deploy an additional THAAD missile defense battery in the region to protect against Iranian missiles in the event of a response.

Judging by the open data from the internet, the USA has significantly strengthened the presence of its air force near the borders with Iran.

And this: I hope the US soldiers have already said goodbye to their families — Chairman of the National Security Commission of Iran

"I hope that if the US, based on the erroneous calculations of a narcissistic president, embarks on another foolishness, their soldiers in the region have already said goodbye to their families"