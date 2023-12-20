Create New Account
HAVE YOU TAKEN THE CONSPIRACY TEST? - QUESTIONS FOR CORBETT
channel image
What is happening
9163 Subscribers
73 views
Published Yesterday


The Corbett Report


corbettreport



 63173 subscribers

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/theconspiracytest/


Doug writes in to ask if I've taken The Conspiracy Test. In fact, I haven't! So, let's take it together! And what better topic to test our conspiratorial skepticism on than the Global Warming conspiracy?

Keywords
global warming911corbettreportthe corbett reportquestions for corbettconspiracy test

