THE CRAZY ENDING TO LAND OF THE LOST❗

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#genx #80skids #nostalgia #childhoodmemories #retro
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rV3Fvako3A
Land of the Lost (1991) FULL Episodes Season 1 Compilation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5e4TauXyk_E
Land of the Lost (1991 television series, Sid & Marty Kroft)
https://www.reddit.com/r/ForgottenTV/comments/1hwzwnb/land_of_the_lost_1991_television_series_sid_marty/