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3000 Subs on Bitchute - Thank you all :) + Situation update Denmark [07.10.2021]
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160 views • October 08, 2021
Kim Osbøl: Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/about
Greg Reese: The Big Banks Are Guilty Of Systematic Crimes Against Humanity [06.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LKoEOIdfXi5r/
Predictive Programming mkultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
The Danish National Board of 'Health'
https://www.sst.dk/da/Influenza
https://www.sst.dk/da/Influenza/boern
https://www.sst.dk/en/English
Spacebusters now on Bitvhute:
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20osb%C3%B8l%20spacebusters&;kind=video
Main channel: Spacebusters - 14378 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/
In 2016, Ida Auken wrote a piece for the World Economic Forum (WEF) titled "Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better".
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ida_Auken
https://twitter.com/wef/status/798227778013302788
https://www.ft.dk/medlemmer/mf/i/ida-auken
https://da-dk.facebook.com/ida.auken
https://www.socialdemokratiet.dk/politikere/ida-auken/
https://www.instagram.com/idaauken/?hl=da
https://twitter.com/idaauken
https://dk.linkedin.com/in/ida-auken
A few links:
https://www.avisen.dk/kim-paa-kontanthjaelp-chikanerede-sagsbehandlere-her_521815.aspx
https://www.berlingske.dk/danmark/en-mandag-eftermiddag-blev-kontanthjaelpsmodtager-kim-doemt-for-at
https://www.denoffentlige.dk/syg-paa-kontanthjaelp-forbryder-eller-frihedskaemper
https://solidaritet.dk/bitten-og-det-sociale-system/
https://www.facebook.com/bieringchemnitz/posts/451834488556876
https://www.facebook.com/bieringchemnitz/posts/451828718557453
https://www.facebook.com/bieringchemnitz/photos/a.450323328707992/450323338707991/
https://www.facebook.com/bieringchemnitz/posts/448435988896726
https://politiken.dk/ibyen/art6691718/%C2%BBT%C3%A5lmodigheden-slipper-op-og-vreden-tager-over-fordi-man-mister-troen-p%C3%A5-at-blive-h%C3%B8rt%C2%AB
https://www.zetland.dk/historie/sOJvMqVx-ae2KvJdE-5a5ee
Hadets Sange dokumentation: https://vimeo.com/378077319
https://ugetube.com/@Kim%20Osboel
https://vimeo.com/469188566
Hvad er det vi kæmper for? København d 04.11.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q3jztqQPH27V/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)[28.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal - Part 6 [26.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DthgkKFurBPS/
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system keeps his hand over him
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-15
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/about
Greg Reese: The Big Banks Are Guilty Of Systematic Crimes Against Humanity [06.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LKoEOIdfXi5r/
Predictive Programming mkultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
The Danish National Board of 'Health'
https://www.sst.dk/da/Influenza
https://www.sst.dk/da/Influenza/boern
https://www.sst.dk/en/English
Spacebusters now on Bitvhute:
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20osb%C3%B8l%20spacebusters&;kind=video
Main channel: Spacebusters - 14378 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/
In 2016, Ida Auken wrote a piece for the World Economic Forum (WEF) titled "Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better".
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ida_Auken
https://twitter.com/wef/status/798227778013302788
https://www.ft.dk/medlemmer/mf/i/ida-auken
https://da-dk.facebook.com/ida.auken
https://www.socialdemokratiet.dk/politikere/ida-auken/
https://www.instagram.com/idaauken/?hl=da
https://twitter.com/idaauken
https://dk.linkedin.com/in/ida-auken
A few links:
https://www.avisen.dk/kim-paa-kontanthjaelp-chikanerede-sagsbehandlere-her_521815.aspx
https://www.berlingske.dk/danmark/en-mandag-eftermiddag-blev-kontanthjaelpsmodtager-kim-doemt-for-at
https://www.denoffentlige.dk/syg-paa-kontanthjaelp-forbryder-eller-frihedskaemper
https://solidaritet.dk/bitten-og-det-sociale-system/
https://www.facebook.com/bieringchemnitz/posts/451834488556876
https://www.facebook.com/bieringchemnitz/posts/451828718557453
https://www.facebook.com/bieringchemnitz/photos/a.450323328707992/450323338707991/
https://www.facebook.com/bieringchemnitz/posts/448435988896726
https://politiken.dk/ibyen/art6691718/%C2%BBT%C3%A5lmodigheden-slipper-op-og-vreden-tager-over-fordi-man-mister-troen-p%C3%A5-at-blive-h%C3%B8rt%C2%AB
https://www.zetland.dk/historie/sOJvMqVx-ae2KvJdE-5a5ee
Hadets Sange dokumentation: https://vimeo.com/378077319
https://ugetube.com/@Kim%20Osboel
https://vimeo.com/469188566
Hvad er det vi kæmper for? København d 04.11.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q3jztqQPH27V/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)[28.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal - Part 6 [26.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DthgkKFurBPS/
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system keeps his hand over him
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-15
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
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