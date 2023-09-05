Babylon, You're No Longer a Light 8 26 23 @ 10 18pm

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A word from my lovely Jesus about all that is coming to Babylon/America and our world.
Matthew 5:14 Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid.
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