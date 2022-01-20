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TOTAL NARRATIVE COLLAPSE ! WE ARE NOW WINNING BIG BUT WE CANNOT STOP UNTIL WE ACHIEVE TOTAL VICTORY
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110 views • January 20, 2022
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MARK STEELE CHANNEL, [19.01.2022 14:56] [Forwarded from No More Lockdowns UK] [ Video ] Total narrative COLLAPSE! We are now winning big but we cannot stop until we achieve TOTAL VICTORY and this is immediate arrests and trials. Get out this weekend in our hundreds of thousands if not MILLIONS #NeverForgiveNeverForget https://t.me/marksteele5g/4829
MARK STEELE CHANNEL, [19.01.2022 14:56] [Forwarded from No More Lockdowns UK] [ Video ] Total narrative COLLAPSE! We are now winning big but we cannot stop until we achieve TOTAL VICTORY and this is immediate arrests and trials. Get out this weekend in our hundreds of thousands if not MILLIONS #NeverForgiveNeverForget https://t.me/marksteele5g/4829
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