The Unfortunate Reality of Mineral Deficiencies and the Painful Situations They Cause (like Autoimmune Disease and Cancer)!
Healing the Body
Healing the BodyCheckmark Icon
601 followers
224 views • 1 day ago

Mineral deficiencies are at the root of MANY chronic health problems like autoimmune, digestive, and cancerous conditions. Find out what causes mineral deficiencies, what exacerbates them, and the disease conditions they can cause.

* Get a free program consult with Derek here: https://healingthebody.ca/free-program-consultation-derek-henry/

* Get a variety of organic and lab-verified supplements from the Health Ranger Store, here: https://bit.ly/3gptg21

Keywords
emfcoffeefluoridestressinflammationprescriptionspoor digestionmagnesium supplementsiodine deficiencyradiation exposureiron deficiencymineral deficienciesmineral depletionacidic conditionalkaline bodybrominesmagnesum deficiencyautoimmune and mineral deficiencieshypothyroid and iodine deficiencyburn rateiodine supplementsminerals and soil conditionspoor absorptiongut absorptionnot digesting properly
