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204) Barclay Crawford directing his journalists to ridicule anyone not supporting the COVID death-shot
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297 views • July 28, 2021
(Mirrored) BeachMilk Gab channel: https://gab.com/BeachMilk
July 23, 2021 | Barclay Crawford directing his journalists to ridicule anyone not supporting the COVID death-shot: https://gab.com/BeachMilk/posts/106629591332231565
LEAKED VIDEO🔥 Australian newspaper editor Barclay Crawford directing his journalists to ridicule anyone not supporting the COVID death-shot.
The Daily Mail are DESPERATE to get this video removed from the internet, but I doubt they’ll be able to remove it from GAB!!!
This isn’t unique….EVERY mainstream news organisation in the world holds similar meetings daily to promote these genocidal death shots.
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
July 23, 2021 | Barclay Crawford directing his journalists to ridicule anyone not supporting the COVID death-shot: https://gab.com/BeachMilk/posts/106629591332231565
LEAKED VIDEO🔥 Australian newspaper editor Barclay Crawford directing his journalists to ridicule anyone not supporting the COVID death-shot.
The Daily Mail are DESPERATE to get this video removed from the internet, but I doubt they’ll be able to remove it from GAB!!!
This isn’t unique….EVERY mainstream news organisation in the world holds similar meetings daily to promote these genocidal death shots.
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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