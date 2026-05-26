Bend over, goyim! Israel won’t let the US make a ‘bad deal’ with Iran



🗣 Israel's leadership cannot allow the US and Iran to work out a peace settlement that would harm its interests, Israeli right-wing radical politician Itamar Ben Gvir proclaimed at a press conference.



💬 Such a “bad” deal, he vowed, simply won’t happen.



Israel trying to control the United States is a conspiracy theory, they said. Pay no attention to Israeli meddling in US politics, they said.





