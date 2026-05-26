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Bend over, goyim! - Israel won’t let the US make a ‘bad deal’ with Iran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Bend over, goyim! Israel won’t let the US make a ‘bad deal’ with Iran

🗣 Israel's leadership cannot allow the US and Iran to work out a peace settlement that would harm its interests, Israeli right-wing radical politician Itamar Ben Gvir proclaimed at a press conference.

💬 Such a “bad” deal, he vowed, simply won’t happen.

Israel trying to control the United States is a conspiracy theory, they said. Pay no attention to Israeli meddling in US politics, they said.


@geopolitics_prime
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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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