Dr. Russell Blaylock: How Vaccine-Induced Spike Proteins Damage the Brain and Cause Cancer
Retired American neurosurgeon Russell Blaylock appeared on Children’s Health Defense’s ‘Doctors & Scientists’ for an in-depth presentation about the effects of spike proteins on the body. He shared shocking discoveries about neurological damage, cancer rates, cardiac arrest and other exacerbating health issues as well as their connection to mRNA technology.

