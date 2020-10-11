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How A Secret Society Created The Federal Reserve At Jekyll Island
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134 views • October 11, 2020
Valuetainment

Patrick Bet-David sits down with G. Edward Griffin to discuss the origins of the Federal Reserve, the plot behind its inception, and the negative consequences it has had and continues to have on the American economy. Order his book here: https://amzn.to/3lk7hsv

Order The creature from Jekyll Island: https://amzn.to/3lk7hsv

About the guest: G. Edward Griffin is an American author of 48 books, filmmaker, and conspiracy theorist. Griffin's writings promote a number of right-wing views and conspiracy theories regarding various of his political, defense and health care interests.

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About Patrick Bet-David: CEO, author and Founder of Valuetainment Media. Patrick has interviewed athletes, notorious individuals, politicians, authors and entrepreneurs from all walks of life.

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crimeriotvaccinemoneycongresslegislationbankschemefederal reserve actsecret societybillcartelprivateg edward griffinvaluetainmentbanking reform
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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