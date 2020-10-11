How A Secret Society Created The Federal Reserve At Jekyll Island

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Patrick Bet-David sits down with G. Edward Griffin to discuss the origins of the Federal Reserve, the plot behind its inception, and the negative consequences it has had and continues to have on the American economy. Order his book here: https://amzn.to/3lk7hsv
Order The creature from Jekyll Island: https://amzn.to/3lk7hsv
About the guest: G. Edward Griffin is an American author of 48 books, filmmaker, and conspiracy theorist. Griffin's writings promote a number of right-wing views and conspiracy theories regarding various of his political, defense and health care interests.
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About Patrick Bet-David: CEO, author and Founder of Valuetainment Media. Patrick has interviewed athletes, notorious individuals, politicians, authors and entrepreneurs from all walks of life.
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