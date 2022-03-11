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The 7 "Hidden" Days before the Rapture (part 1)
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111 views • March 11, 2022
Revelation 12 gives us a clue about what we'll be doing before we leave planet earth. Lots of good news here! I strongly recommend watching this video first: https://youtu.be/M2EpMK240-U
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/11cVDiQ-ynkyiyDIX_gracleeUPb8eL9X/view?usp=sharing
Link to PDF Revelation in Chronological order: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IABiPkL-VUlCGzvu7HsPXIsysHbCbmRM/view?usp=sharing
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/11cVDiQ-ynkyiyDIX_gracleeUPb8eL9X/view?usp=sharing
Link to PDF Revelation in Chronological order: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IABiPkL-VUlCGzvu7HsPXIsysHbCbmRM/view?usp=sharing
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