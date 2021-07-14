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Staged Photo's Covid Cleaner Caught On Camera (Churchill Group) Hugo Talks
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60 views • July 14, 2021
What are they up to? A staged photo op cannot be denied here, but why that is the question. Reminds me of watching an old war movie when they falsified the conditions of the German prisoners; when inspections from other countries were to happen they made sure they had everything looking tip top, and prisoners got some better clothing and food, all for show. Wow, by the look of this video, we are back in Nazi Germany now!!
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