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Ukraine Soldiers Surrender Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant to Russian Forces and Leave Behind Mass Weapons
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441 views • March 11, 2022
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine was recently seiged by Russian forces and as you will see in this video vignette the surrendering Ukraine Armed Forces left a cache of weapons behind stored in the power plant. The Ukranian army was ready to fight to the end, but in the end they surrendered their gear and weapons and went home.
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