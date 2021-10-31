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Are You Being Forced to Switch Careers? Did You Just Lose Your Job?
Thrivetime Show
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Are You Being Forced to Switch Careers? Did You Just Lose Your Job?

Successful entrepreneur Steve Cloward of AdvancedHomePros.com shares about the mindset it takes to become a successful entrepreneur and the books you must read to succeed.

Attend the Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshop In the World Today by Requesting Ticket At:
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Learn About Owning Your Own Business / Franchise Today At:
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www.OXIFresh.com

How to Win Friends and Influence - Dale Carnegie
Think & Rich - Napoleon Hill

NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “You can make more friends in two months by becoming interested in other people than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you.” - Dale Carnegie, How to Win Friends and Influence People

NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “When dealing with people, remember you are not dealing with creatures of logic, but with creatures bristling with prejudice and motivated by pride and vanity.” - Dale Carnegie, How to Win Friends and Influence People

NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “Set your mind on a definite goal and observe how quickly the world stands aside to let you pass.” - Napoleon Hill, Think and Grow Rich: The Landmark Bestseller Now Revised and Updated for the 21st Century

NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “Before success comes in any man’s life, he is sure to meet with much temporary defeat, and, perhaps, some failure. When defeat overtakes a man, the easiest and most logical thing to do is to quit. That is exactly what the majority of men do. More than five hundred of the most successful men this country has ever known told the author their greatest success came just one step beyond the point at which defeat had overtaken them.” - Napoleon Hill, Think and Grow Rich: The Landmark Bestseller Now Revised and Updated for the 21st Century

NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “You are the master of your destiny. You can influence, direct and control your own environment. You can make your life what you want it to be.” - Napoleon Hill, Think and Grow Rich: The Landmark Bestseller Now Revised and Updated for the 21st Century
Keywords
job lossclay clarkthrivetime showsteve cloward
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy