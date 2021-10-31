Are You Being Forced to Switch Careers? Did You Just Lose Your Job?



Successful entrepreneur Steve Cloward of AdvancedHomePros.com shares about the mindset it takes to become a successful entrepreneur and the books you must read to succeed.



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How to Win Friends and Influence - Dale Carnegie

Think & Rich - Napoleon Hill



NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “You can make more friends in two months by becoming interested in other people than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you.” - Dale Carnegie, How to Win Friends and Influence People



NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “When dealing with people, remember you are not dealing with creatures of logic, but with creatures bristling with prejudice and motivated by pride and vanity.” - Dale Carnegie, How to Win Friends and Influence People



NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “Set your mind on a definite goal and observe how quickly the world stands aside to let you pass.” - Napoleon Hill, Think and Grow Rich: The Landmark Bestseller Now Revised and Updated for the 21st Century



NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “Before success comes in any man’s life, he is sure to meet with much temporary defeat, and, perhaps, some failure. When defeat overtakes a man, the easiest and most logical thing to do is to quit. That is exactly what the majority of men do. More than five hundred of the most successful men this country has ever known told the author their greatest success came just one step beyond the point at which defeat had overtaken them.” - Napoleon Hill, Think and Grow Rich: The Landmark Bestseller Now Revised and Updated for the 21st Century



NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “You are the master of your destiny. You can influence, direct and control your own environment. You can make your life what you want it to be.” - Napoleon Hill, Think and Grow Rich: The Landmark Bestseller Now Revised and Updated for the 21st Century