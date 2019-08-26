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Why I Believe The King James Bible is God's Holy Word
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18 views • August 26, 2019
God made his word unique through hundreds of prophecies about things that history has already recorded -- things that have been accurately fulfilled. No other book can make that claim.
I wonder why people won't just read God's word for themselves, instead of trusting in other limited men, most of whom i wouldn't trust to wash my socks. (2 Samuel 22:31) "As for God, his way is perfect; the word of the LORD is tried: he is a buckler to all them that trust in him."
I wonder why people won't just read God's word for themselves, instead of trusting in other limited men, most of whom i wouldn't trust to wash my socks. (2 Samuel 22:31) "As for God, his way is perfect; the word of the LORD is tried: he is a buckler to all them that trust in him."
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