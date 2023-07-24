Government Overreach During COVID-19 - Naomi Wolf - Freedom Alive® Ep23

Hear the uncensored truth from investigative journalist Dr. Naomi Wolf as she reveals essential information on documented government deceptions eroding your freedoms.-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered Sep 12, 2021, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org