© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How To Become THE CREATOR Of The Life You Desire W/ Matías De Stefano
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • February 28, 2022
What questions do you ask a living memory cell of the universe? Matías De Stefano is a person I intend to have as many conversations with as possible. In the few days I spent with him, one podcast was not enough, so we invited him to do another podcast (live) to kick off our Fit For Service Summit in Sedona. In this profound conversation, we dive into the concepts of sacred union, the body as a manifestation of spirit, our ancient and current outlooks on death, and so much more. It’s such an honor to be able to access the wisdom of Matías De Stefano and all he has remembered from his cosmic existence. We opened the last part of the podcast for Q & A from the audience, and Matías had answers that will blow your mind.
Time Stamps:
00:00- Intro
1:20- Union And trinity
20:44- Atlantean Civilization
24:40- Being Anchored In The Body
39:56- Judgements About What We Feel
44:22- Free Will
53:50- Q&A
1:25:50- Matías Tells Of A Myth
YouTube : Canadian Adventurer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnvQUrAFbpJOH3phGXx2aCg
Brighteon : @OneDayDevineStream
Rumble : @OneDayDevineStream
Bitchute : @OneDayDevineStream
Telegram News : @OneDayDevineNews
https://t.meOneDayDevineNews
Telegram Personal : @KevOneDayDevine
Truth Social : @OneDayDevineNews
GETTR : @OneDayDevineNws
Clouthub : @OneDayDevineNews
Instagram : @onedaydevine
GAB : @OneDayDevineNews
Sponsored By OneDayDevine.com
Promo Code UNITY ( 7 % )
Subscribe & Share
Together We Stand 🌎✌️
@OneDayDevineStream
Time Stamps:
00:00- Intro
1:20- Union And trinity
20:44- Atlantean Civilization
24:40- Being Anchored In The Body
39:56- Judgements About What We Feel
44:22- Free Will
53:50- Q&A
1:25:50- Matías Tells Of A Myth
YouTube : Canadian Adventurer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnvQUrAFbpJOH3phGXx2aCg
Brighteon : @OneDayDevineStream
Rumble : @OneDayDevineStream
Bitchute : @OneDayDevineStream
Telegram News : @OneDayDevineNews
https://t.meOneDayDevineNews
Telegram Personal : @KevOneDayDevine
Truth Social : @OneDayDevineNews
GETTR : @OneDayDevineNws
Clouthub : @OneDayDevineNews
Instagram : @onedaydevine
GAB : @OneDayDevineNews
Sponsored By OneDayDevine.com
Promo Code UNITY ( 7 % )
Subscribe & Share
Together We Stand 🌎✌️
@OneDayDevineStream
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.