How To Become THE CREATOR Of The Life You Desire W/ Matías De Stefano

What questions do you ask a living memory cell of the universe? Matías De Stefano is a person I intend to have as many conversations with as possible. In the few days I spent with him, one podcast was not enough, so we invited him to do another podcast (live) to kick off our Fit For Service Summit in Sedona. In this profound conversation, we dive into the concepts of sacred union, the body as a manifestation of spirit, our ancient and current outlooks on death, and so much more. It’s such an honor to be able to access the wisdom of Matías De Stefano and all he has remembered from his cosmic existence. We opened the last part of the podcast for Q & A from the audience, and Matías had answers that will blow your mind.Time Stamps:00:00- Intro1:20- Union And trinity20:44- Atlantean Civilization24:40- Being Anchored In The Body39:56- Judgements About What We Feel44:22- Free Will53:50- Q&A1:25:50- Matías Tells Of A MythYouTube : Canadian AdventurerBrighteon : @OneDayDevineStreamRumble : @OneDayDevineStreamBitchute : @OneDayDevineStreamTelegram News : @OneDayDevineNewshttps://t.meOneDayDevineNewsTelegram Personal : @KevOneDayDevineTruth Social : @OneDayDevineNewsGETTR : @OneDayDevineNwsClouthub : @OneDayDevineNewsInstagram : @onedaydevineGAB : @OneDayDevineNewsSponsored By OneDayDevine.comPromo Code UNITY ( 7 % )Subscribe & ShareTogether We Stand 🌎✌️@OneDayDevineStream