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Nazi doctors were hung for experimenting on people without informed consent
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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91 views • May 15, 2021
The Greatest Violations of Nuremberg Code in History Are Happening Now.
https://www.brighteon.com/e8ed7ecf-8f87-48ba-a99e-77d29f7526ca
Governments and People_ Worldwide Coronavirus Response Violates Nuremberg Code
https://www.brighteon.com/484ac1bc-a305-4b61-8e66-94b3c03ee003
Credit to Dr. Tenpenny
Dr. Merritt has been in the private practice of Orthopedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She has had a long interest in wellness and fitness and has been certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine.

She is married and the proud mother of two sons, one of whom carries on the fourth-generation medical tradition as a General Surgeon, and the other, with a real job as an Electrical Engineer. In her spare time, Dr. Merritt raises chickens, gardens and enjoys a rural Midwest lifestyle.

Today, we discussed her perspectives on COVID, the uselessness of masks (from a surgeon's perspective!), the fraud of the PCR testing, the interesting perspective that nearly 90% of people with serious COVID infection are type-A blood type, the importance of vitamin D and so much more! We packed a ton of information into this hour.

Source: https://rumble.com/vftrp1-dr-tenpenny-and-dr.-lee-merritt-april-17-2021.html
Keywords
informed consentcuriousprovocativenuremberg code
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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