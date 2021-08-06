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Dr. Peter McCullough: COVID Vaccine Has Likely Killed 45,000 and Injured Half a Million
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202 views • August 06, 2021
Today on TruNews, Edward Szall welcomes Dr. Peter McCullough to the Godcast, as together they discuss the vaccine hazards that are becoming apparent through the deaths and injuries being registered. Rick Wiles shares his response and presses further with the CDC revelation that the vaccinated are spreading the virus.
Lauren Witzke and Edward Szall welcome Roosh V, as they discuss his radical transformation from notorious pick-up artist to committed follower of Christ.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/06/21)
Interviews from today's Godcast:
Dr. Peter McCullough on Magnetized Arms and Vaccine Injuries - https://www.trunews.com/stream/dr-peter-mccullough-on-magnetized-arms-and-vaccine-injuries
Roosh Valalizadeh, Former Pick-up Artist Saved by Christ - https://www.trunews.com/stream/roosh-valalizadeh-former-pick-up-artist-saved-by-christ
Lauren Witzke and Edward Szall welcome Roosh V, as they discuss his radical transformation from notorious pick-up artist to committed follower of Christ.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/06/21)
Interviews from today's Godcast:
Dr. Peter McCullough on Magnetized Arms and Vaccine Injuries - https://www.trunews.com/stream/dr-peter-mccullough-on-magnetized-arms-and-vaccine-injuries
Roosh Valalizadeh, Former Pick-up Artist Saved by Christ - https://www.trunews.com/stream/roosh-valalizadeh-former-pick-up-artist-saved-by-christ
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