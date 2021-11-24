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Los Tres Chiflados. Parodia: Dres., no aclaren que oscurecen
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41 views • November 24, 2021
No nos han comprendido, nos han mal interpretado.
Nunca atacamos a la Agrupación Médicos por la Verdad.
Doctor Brandes, deje de mentir, deje de manipular, deje de encubrir y de armar cortinas de humo, deje de usar a la gente y de traicionar la confianza de los incautos que aún siguen inexplicablemente creyendo en usted.
Nunca atacamos a la Agrupación Médicos por la Verdad.
Doctor Brandes, deje de mentir, deje de manipular, deje de encubrir y de armar cortinas de humo, deje de usar a la gente y de traicionar la confianza de los incautos que aún siguen inexplicablemente creyendo en usted.
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