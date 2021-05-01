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WE HAVE THE POWER. 1/5/21 G-CEKD (STEPHEN BEST) 5G AIR SURVEILLANCE/HARASSMENT UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 7647, PERP AT 20M ALT
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
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40 views • May 01, 2021
4/5/21 G-RAYN UNSAFE FLY MY HOME CAA REPORT 7671

G-POLA UNSAFE FLY REPORT PROHIBITED AIRSPACE 7648. IPOC COMPLAINT MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF 958572. PDG HELICOPTER BLACK YELLOW UNSAFE FLY MY HOME 7649. G-SAHI,(AERIAL VOCATIONS LTD) G-XILM (DAVID CROZIER) UNSAFE FLY REPORTS 7653, 7654. NPAS G-POLA? RATTLING MY WNDOWS 21:52HRS UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7657. AND AGAIN 21:54 UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7658. IPOC COMPLANT MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF: 376700
G-DAAZ (GORDON SHEDDEN) NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7655.

RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html


https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888

torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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