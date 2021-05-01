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WE HAVE THE POWER. 1/5/21 G-CEKD (STEPHEN BEST) 5G AIR SURVEILLANCE/HARASSMENT UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 7647, PERP AT 20M ALT
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40 views • May 01, 2021
4/5/21 G-RAYN UNSAFE FLY MY HOME CAA REPORT 7671
G-POLA UNSAFE FLY REPORT PROHIBITED AIRSPACE 7648. IPOC COMPLAINT MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF 958572. PDG HELICOPTER BLACK YELLOW UNSAFE FLY MY HOME 7649. G-SAHI,(AERIAL VOCATIONS LTD) G-XILM (DAVID CROZIER) UNSAFE FLY REPORTS 7653, 7654. NPAS G-POLA? RATTLING MY WNDOWS 21:52HRS UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7657. AND AGAIN 21:54 UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7658. IPOC COMPLANT MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF: 376700
G-DAAZ (GORDON SHEDDEN) NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7655.
RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
G-POLA UNSAFE FLY REPORT PROHIBITED AIRSPACE 7648. IPOC COMPLAINT MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF 958572. PDG HELICOPTER BLACK YELLOW UNSAFE FLY MY HOME 7649. G-SAHI,(AERIAL VOCATIONS LTD) G-XILM (DAVID CROZIER) UNSAFE FLY REPORTS 7653, 7654. NPAS G-POLA? RATTLING MY WNDOWS 21:52HRS UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7657. AND AGAIN 21:54 UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7658. IPOC COMPLANT MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF: 376700
G-DAAZ (GORDON SHEDDEN) NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7655.
RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
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