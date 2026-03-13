Michigan Synagogue Attacked Identified as: 41 Year Old Ayman Mohamad Ghazali

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Police say a gunman was killed in West Bloomfield Township Michigan after ramming his vehicle into a Synagogue.
The incident highlights growing worries and warnings about possible terrorism sleeper cells and attacks linked to the War with Iran.
Live coverage from Detroit - West Bloomfield Township tonight!
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