Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
7 Puppies Crying, Hug My Legs Begging For Food After Being Thrown Into The Deep Forest
channel image
High Hopes
3128 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
488 views
Published 20 hours ago

The Moho


Mar 26, 2024


7 Puppies Crying, Hug My Legs Begging For Food After Being Thrown Into The Deep Forest


7 little puppies were thrown into the woods, in a carton. We only found them after hearing their cries. 7 hungry little puppies. Puppies weigh more than 1kg. They are 3-4 weeks old. What did their owners do? Inhuman. What did they do to their mother? The 7 little angels saw us and were overjoyed. They clung to my feet and begged for help. The puppy was very hungry and ate a little.


They will be taken home. Fleas and ticks are removed. The angels are having a safe and happy home. We are determined to never leave them alone again... Thank God for giving us these angels.


Special thanks to: Oxana Tarasyuk


#AbandonedPuppy, #CutePuppy, #TheMoho

------------------------------------------------------

You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

Twitter: / themoho4

Instagram: / themoho88


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceMNbroD5Mo

Keywords
dogsrescuepuppieshungryabandonedcartonthe mohodeep forest

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket