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Entretien Charles GAVE - Florian PHILIPPOT - sortir du chaos !
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28 views • April 30, 2022
28 avril 2022 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5Kj5-U0xjU&;t=758s
FLORIAN PHILIPPOT : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClaa_CwoQEmSo9Mb_M1f91g
♦️ADHÉRER AUX PATRIOTES (ou ré-adhérer) :
http://soutien.les-patriotes.fr 🇫🇷
(Pour rappel, Les Patriotes, nouvelle formation politique, ne bénéficient d’AUCUN soutien financier public ni d’aucun soutien bancaire. Ils vivent exclusivement des adhérents et donateurs.)
♦️FAIRE UN DON AUX PATRIOTES :
https://soutien.les-patriotes.fr/don
♦️PÉTITION ANTI-MACRON :
https://les-patriotes.fr/pam-petition-anti-macron/
♦️ACHETER MON LIVRE :
https://les-patriotes.fr/produit/livre-sen-sortir-de-florian-philippot/
♦️ TÉLÉGRAM :
https://t.me/les_patriotes
Le rapport : https://t.co/J4w0fH7NKm
FLORIAN PHILIPPOT : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClaa_CwoQEmSo9Mb_M1f91g
♦️ADHÉRER AUX PATRIOTES (ou ré-adhérer) :
http://soutien.les-patriotes.fr 🇫🇷
(Pour rappel, Les Patriotes, nouvelle formation politique, ne bénéficient d’AUCUN soutien financier public ni d’aucun soutien bancaire. Ils vivent exclusivement des adhérents et donateurs.)
♦️FAIRE UN DON AUX PATRIOTES :
https://soutien.les-patriotes.fr/don
♦️PÉTITION ANTI-MACRON :
https://les-patriotes.fr/pam-petition-anti-macron/
♦️ACHETER MON LIVRE :
https://les-patriotes.fr/produit/livre-sen-sortir-de-florian-philippot/
♦️ TÉLÉGRAM :
https://t.me/les_patriotes
Le rapport : https://t.co/J4w0fH7NKm
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