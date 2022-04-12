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PHILLY REINSTATES FORCE OVER LIBERTY AND CALLS IT SAFETY
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
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10 views • April 12, 2022
If there is one thing you can count on it is this; abusers never stop until they are stopped. History has shown us that we will continue to be pushed until we draw our line in the sand and with a unified voice shout, “that will be enough of that!” And then we must take back what is ours by right of birth. The only question then becomes, “how much tragedy and death are you willing to accept before you stand up and fight back?” If not you, then your children, and if not your children, then their children, but it will happen. Human beings are not wired to be slaves that’s why we have to be broken first, but even a broken animal can turn against its master when pushed too far and a human being is far more than a simple animal. Fear is the most potent tool, but an empty belly negates fear every single time. Food shortages, economic downturn, societal division, lack of trust in leadership, increased lawlessness that’s condoned, the disarming of the populace, the indoctrination of children, the seizing of private property - all of these things are inevitable products of tyranny and coincidentally, all of these things, historically, have preceded revolution.

https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2022/04/11/philadelphia-indoor-mask-mandate-reinstated-covid/

CASES: 80.4 MILLION
DEATHS: 985.5 THOUSAND
6% FROM: 59,130
94% WITH (AVERAGE 4 + CONDITIONS): 926,370

https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm

https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/us-map

https://www.thecentersquare.com/national/cdc-director-75-of-covid-deaths-among-vaccinated-had-four-comorbidities/article_40f5d6fe-7266-11ec-a82f-a707e7963183.html?utm_source=ground.news&;utm_medium=referral

ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/PHILLY-REINSTATES-FORCE-OVER-LIBERTY-AND-CALLS-IT-SAFETY-e1h364u
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