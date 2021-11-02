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DECEIVING, AND BEING DECEIVED
Mike's Christian Perspectives
Mike's Christian Perspectives
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59 views • November 02, 2021
The Global Pandemic has been built on a Spirit of Fear since its beginning. Not only from the Main Stream Media, NIH, CDC, and the WHO but also from prominent Evangelical Leaders such as Franklin Graham, Robert Jefferies, and John Piper. We know not to fall for those things which God has told us in His Word are not from Him but from the Great Deceiver. These days will be filled with those deceiving and being deceived!

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cdcfearsheepwhonihleadersspiritdeceivedevangelicalswolvesdeceiving
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