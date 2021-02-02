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Amazing Polly investigates the complexity around fake news
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783 views • February 02, 2021
This isn't your typical FakeNews story. She goes through Ronan Faarrow's "Private Mossad" expose and show why it's just another layer of BS. One particular bombshell is that an alleged influence peddling organization created a fake expert so believable that he was quoted in the press and by EU parliamentarians.
Source:
https://gab.com/AmazingPolly
https://www.bitchute.com/hashtag/amazing_polly/
Source:
https://gab.com/AmazingPolly
https://www.bitchute.com/hashtag/amazing_polly/
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