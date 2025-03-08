BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - Asian Health Secrets: The Complete Guide to Asian Herbal Medicine by Letha Hadady
265 views • 1 month ago

"Asian Health Secrets: The Complete Guide to Asian Herbal Medicine" by Letha Hadady explores the ancient and enduring practice of Asian herbal medicine, which has been used for centuries to prevent and treat illnesses, enhance vitality, and promote beauty. The book highlights how traditional Asian medicine, particularly in China and India, utilizes herbs, acupuncture, and other remedies to address conditions often deemed incurable by Western medicine. Hadady emphasizes the importance of personalized herbal treatments, tailored to individual needs and energetic effects, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. She critiques modern healthcare for its high costs, risks, and reliance on generalized or animal-based studies, advocating for a return to preventive, natural remedies. The book provides practical guidance on selecting and using herbs from various sources, empowering readers to take control of their health. It also addresses chronic conditions, which Western medicine often fails to cure, by focusing on improving overall life force and the interconnectedness of body, mind, and spirit. Drawing from years of research and travel, Hadady shares her expertise to help readers harness the healing power of herbs, offering a holistic alternative to conventional medicine.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai 

Find a copy of this amazing book here

nowbooksbrightlearn
