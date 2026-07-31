Episode 576 July 31, 2026 Human 2.0: Life in the Blood

Red Cross announced they are in a mayor global blood shortage.

Is that a headline that would shake you, or would you blow that off?

Oh, this video is about to open your eyes to their diobolical agenda!

Strap in. Keep serving Jesus. I love ya'll.

Love TL. Thank you for watching!





https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c74gze89783o





https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/press-release/2026/red-cross-declares-national-blood-supply-crisis-urges-immediate-.html





https://www.fox4news.com/news/american-red-cross-declares-national-blood-crisis





https://www.meetlifesciences.com/media-hub/blog/could-artificial-blood-save-us-from-the-global-blood-shortage-crisis-/





https://www.npr.org/sections/shots-health-news/2025/07/24/nx-s1-5477632/artificial-blood-hemorrhage-emergency-medicine





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/scientists-maryland-are-developing-artificial-blood/





https://voices.uchicago.edu/triplehelix/2025/01/02/artificial-blood-triumphs-and-challenges/





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1008692891078584





https://ashpublications.org/ashclinicalnews/news/8465/Banking-on-Artificial-Blood





https://www.facebook.com/ScienceNaturePage/posts/japanese-scientists-created-a-shelf-stable-universal-artificial-blood-that-requi/1578602493720614/





https://www.fox4news.com/news/american-red-cross-declares-national-blood-crisis





https://www.lifeblood.com.au/news-and-stories/trending-research/product-safety/blood-future





https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4115085/





https://www.facebook.com/reel/551530668026840





https://www.biblegateway.com/verse/en/1%20Thessalonians%205%3A23





https://www.1517.org/articles/the-life-is-in-the-blood





MORGAN CRYAR LIFE IN THE BLOOD (song)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjR8JTpc_6s

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