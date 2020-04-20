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LibreQuest 36 - Thermal Paste On CPU Pins
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5 views • April 20, 2020
NEWS
https://www.cio.com/article/2446882/torvalds-patches-linux-kernel--fixes-broken-virus.html
https://9to5linux.com/darktable-3-0-2-raw-image-editor-improves-camera-support-adds-enhancements
https://9to5linux.com/collaboras-contributions-to-linux-kernel-5-6
https://9to5linux.com/gentoo-based-exgent-linux-now-available-for-raspberry-pi-4
SUPPORT THE SHOW -
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Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=24894963
INTRO AND OUTRO -
Music by Nathan R Hale - Scanline Driving
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvtmnOXLHAk
GET THE SHOW -
LibreQuest Audio
Archive.org
https://archive.org/search.php?query=creator%3A%22LibreQuest%22
Player.fm
https://player.fm/series/internet-archive-2618166
RSS
http://feeds.feedburner.com/archive/Lqwl
PodBean
https://librequest.podbean.com/
LibreQuest Video
LBRY
https://lbry.tv/@LibreQuest
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUByWunzPR01ltyHJT2ZVPA
Bittube.tv
https://bittube.tv/profile/LibreQuest
Brighteon.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/librequest
PeerTube UK
https://peertube.co.uk/video-channels/librequest_podcast/
Social Media Sites
Mastodon
@[email protected]
-------
LibreQuest - Gaming
https://www.twitch.tv/librequest
https://www.cio.com/article/2446882/torvalds-patches-linux-kernel--fixes-broken-virus.html
https://9to5linux.com/darktable-3-0-2-raw-image-editor-improves-camera-support-adds-enhancements
https://9to5linux.com/collaboras-contributions-to-linux-kernel-5-6
https://9to5linux.com/gentoo-based-exgent-linux-now-available-for-raspberry-pi-4
SUPPORT THE SHOW -
Subscribestar
https://www.subscribestar.com/librequest
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=24894963
INTRO AND OUTRO -
Music by Nathan R Hale - Scanline Driving
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvtmnOXLHAk
GET THE SHOW -
LibreQuest Audio
Archive.org
https://archive.org/search.php?query=creator%3A%22LibreQuest%22
Player.fm
https://player.fm/series/internet-archive-2618166
RSS
http://feeds.feedburner.com/archive/Lqwl
PodBean
https://librequest.podbean.com/
LibreQuest Video
LBRY
https://lbry.tv/@LibreQuest
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUByWunzPR01ltyHJT2ZVPA
Bittube.tv
https://bittube.tv/profile/LibreQuest
Brighteon.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/librequest
PeerTube UK
https://peertube.co.uk/video-channels/librequest_podcast/
Social Media Sites
Mastodon
@[email protected]
-------
LibreQuest - Gaming
https://www.twitch.tv/librequest
Keywords
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