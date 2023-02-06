Genesis | Pt. 40 God's Slingshot

n life you cannot force the hand of God but you can position yourself to be touched by the hand of God.
What we will see today is how Joseph was positioned for a touch of God's hand
Turn to Genesis 40
1st Peter 2:20
This verse is a summary of Joseph's life
Thrown in a pit, sold as a slave, accused of rape and tossed in prison while doing good
Through all this Joseph positioned himself for the hand of God to move for him to walk in his purpose
God takes all these bad things and works them together for the good of Joseph
We understand Rom 8:28 wrong
God’s purpose comes before my preference
God’s purpose comes before my plans
Good here means purpose not preference
Plans of man and providence of God are two different things
Many are the plans of men but the purpose of God prevai
Genesis 40:1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.