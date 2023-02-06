Genesis | Pt. 40 God's Slingshot

n life you cannot force the hand of God but you can position yourself to be touched by the hand of God.

What we will see today is how Joseph was positioned for a touch of God's hand

Turn to Genesis 40

1st Peter 2:20

This verse is a summary of Joseph's life

Thrown in a pit, sold as a slave, accused of rape and tossed in prison while doing good

Through all this Joseph positioned himself for the hand of God to move for him to walk in his purpose

God takes all these bad things and works them together for the good of Joseph

We understand Rom 8:28 wrong

God’s purpose comes before my preference

God’s purpose comes before my plans

Good here means purpose not preference

Plans of man and providence of God are two different things

Many are the plans of men but the purpose of God prevai

Genesis 40:1

