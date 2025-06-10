Alison Weir's message for the USS Liberty Veterans Association reunion 2025 in Norfolk, VA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jun 9, 2025
Alison Weir, executive director of If Americans Knew, had been invited to speak at the USS Liberty reunion in Norfolk in June 2025, but was unable to come because of a family obligation. She sent this video, which was then shown at the event.
Information about the Liberty, including several articles by Alison, is at https://ifamericansknew.org/us_ints/u...
The film If Americans Knew made about the Liberty is at
https://justiceforliberty.org/