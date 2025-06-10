BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alison Weir's message for the USS Liberty Veterans Association reunion 2025 in Norfolk, VA
What is happening
What is happening
9683 followers
33 views • 17 hours ago


Jun 9, 2025

Alison Weir, executive director of If Americans Knew, had been invited to speak at the USS Liberty reunion in Norfolk in June 2025, but was unable to come because of a family obligation. She sent this video, which was then shown at the event.


Information about the Liberty, including several articles by Alison, is at https://ifamericansknew.org/us_ints/u...


The film If Americans Knew made about the Liberty is at

https://justiceforliberty.org/


Keywords
uss libertyvaalison weir messageveterans associationreunion 2025 in norfolk
