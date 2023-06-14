Video Version

The W.E.F wants A.I to Rewrite Scripture. They say "In a few years, there might be religions that are actually correct..... A religion whose holy book us written by an A.I....."

WHY do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing? The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against Yahuah, and against his Mashiach, saying, Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us. He that sits in the heavens shall laugh: Adonai shall have them in derision. Then shall he speak unto them in his wrath, and vex them in his sore displeasure. TEHILLIYM (PSALMS) 2:1-5 את CEPHER