Free Weed? Pros and Cons of Cannabis Insurance

The limited availability of insurance coverage for cannabis businesses can create significant financial risks and uncertainty for industry participants, potentially hindering the growth and development of the sector.
However, a Pennsylvania court ruled medical cannabis costs can be reimbursed, while an Arkansas cannabis grower is suing an insurer after his claim was denied.
These legal challenges are likely to continue as the industry matures and faces increasing regulatory and financial pressures.
The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.
The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/dBZK62vnKJY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.