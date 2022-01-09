9.1.22 - TIME Mag COVER, Dates connecting IRAN, attacks on MAGA world + 17th letter Patriots! BATTLE unfolding! PRAY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[MIRROR]
✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️
https://rumble.com/v1i7vmr-9.1.22-time-mag-cover-dates-connecting-iran.html
⚬ *You can listen to today's video in our audio podcast on The Patriot Light
https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/
⚬ Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
⚬ 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
⚬ *Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
⚬ Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
⚬ How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY
↕️ Relay by ↕️
https://truthparadigm.tv
https://shows.truthparadigm.tv
#AndWeKnow, #KashPatel, #FBI, #Trump, #MikeTyson, #AaronRodgers, #Fauci, #Vaccines, #RobSchneider, #Plandemic, #JeanPierre, #Biden, #MAGA, #Devolution, #TheStorm, #Mockingbird, #Globalism, #LiberalWorldOrder, #LWO, #GreatREset, #GreatResist, #treasuremap, #liberty, #freedom, #projection101, #truth, #health, #greatawakening, #WakeUpAmerica, #God