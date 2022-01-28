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Beginning to look a lot like End Times
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1 view • January 28, 2022
Merry Christmas to all our fans of Today's Boondoggle Podcast.
Enjoy our Parody of "Look a lot like Christmas" featuring vocals performed by Florence Whitengale.
Video Edited by Jon Hart Crane
Lyrics by Boondoggle Bill
Support our work on social media platforms under Today's Boondoggle.
Today's Boondoggle Podcast is on all Podcast Platforms.
More of our parodies can be found at
www.theflowhiteshow.com
Find everything about us as well as some solid interviews with people of all walks of life at our website www.todaysboondoggle.com
Get Inspired and make a difference.
Enjoy our Parody of "Look a lot like Christmas" featuring vocals performed by Florence Whitengale.
Video Edited by Jon Hart Crane
Lyrics by Boondoggle Bill
Support our work on social media platforms under Today's Boondoggle.
Today's Boondoggle Podcast is on all Podcast Platforms.
More of our parodies can be found at
www.theflowhiteshow.com
Find everything about us as well as some solid interviews with people of all walks of life at our website www.todaysboondoggle.com
Get Inspired and make a difference.
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